Cease (6-3) earned the win Sunday over Baltimore, fanning 13 in seven innings while allowing one run on four hits and a walk.

Cease struck out six of the first seven batters he faced on his way to a season-high 13 strikeouts. The lone run against him came on Jonathan Arauz's third-inning solo shot. It was his second consecutive double-digit strikeout performance and he finished the month of June with 45 punchouts in 27.1 innings. His 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings lead all of baseball. The 26-year-old's next start will likely be next weekend in San Francisco.