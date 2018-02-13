Play

Cease (shoulder) was seen throwing breaking balls Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

No word has come forth as to whether he's been able to throw off a mound yet, but this is an encouraging development nonetheless. Cease is expected to be fine for the bulk of spring training, but things should become clearer once he proves he can clear the final hurdle in his recovery process.

