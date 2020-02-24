White Sox's Dylan Cease: Promising spring debut
Cease threw two scoreless innings, striking out three and walking none in his spring debut Sunday against the Reds, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Cease made a strong first impression in game action after focusing on a mechanical tweak in the early portions of camp. He touched 99 mph with his fastball multiple times, but also executed his curveball, slider and changeup throughout the outing. A high-pedigree prospect, Cease will look to improve on his 5.79 ERA through his first 14 starts in the big leagues.
