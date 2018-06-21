Cease was promoted to Double-A Birmingham on Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Cease met little resistance in his first taste of High-A ball, going 9-2 with a 2.89 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 82:28 K:BB across 13 starts (71.2 innings) before being rewarded with a promotion. The 22-year-old right-hander will look to carry his success to Double-A, but more importantly he'll look to stay healthy as he's never logged more than 100 innings in a season as a pro -- topping out at 93.1 frames in 2017.

