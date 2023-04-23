Cease did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over four innings during a 4-3 loss to the Rays in extras. He struck out five.

Cease allowed a two-run home run to Randy Arozarena in the first inning and was pulled with 101 pitches after he surrendered back-to-back singles to start the bottom of the fifth. The right-hander has given up three or fewer runs in each of his first five starts, but his four innings Saturday were a season low. He currently sports a 2.73 ERA and has a 34:13 K:BB through 26.1 innings.