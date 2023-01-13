Cease signed a one-year, $5.7 million contract with the White Sox on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

It's a massive raise for Cease, who was in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The bump in pay was earned, of course, after the right-hander held a 2.20 ERA and 227:78 K:BB across 184 innings in 2022 to finish runner-up in the American League Cy Young voting.