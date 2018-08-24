The White Sox decided to shut down Cease for 2018 to limit his innings, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Cease threw a career high 124 innings between High-A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham -- his previous career mark was 93.1 innings -- this season, so the White Sox will remain cautious. The 22-year-old finished with a 2.40 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 160:50 K:BB between the two levels.