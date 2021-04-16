Cease (COVID-19 protocols) was reinstated from the injured list Friday.
Cease's reinstatement from the COVID-19 IL was expected after he had a series of negative tests following a mild illness Wednesday. Since Friday's series opener against the Red Sox was postponed due to inclement weather, Cease will start Saturday's contest against Boston.
