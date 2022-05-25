Cease (4-2) was tagged with the loss Tuesday after he tossed four innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four against the Red Sox.

Cease surrendered two home runs in the first inning, giving the Red Sox an early 4-0 lead. He later gave up another three runs and his four innings on the mound matched his shortest outing of the season. After posting a 2.38 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 34 innings his first six starts of the campaign, Cease has struggled recently, giving up 13 runs over 13.2 frames in his last three outings. His season-long numbers now stand at 4.24 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with an incredible 13.69 K/9 over 46.2 innings in nine starts.