Cease allowed 11 earned runs on seven hits and four walks across 0.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday in a Cactus League matchup against the Royals.

Cease completed two scoreless innings in his Cactus League debut March 3, though his second outing was derailed early. He allowed the first five batters he faced to reach base, the last of which was a grand slam by Michael Massey. He was pulled after recording just one out in the first inning but reentered one frame later and didn't fare any better. Cease is coming off an excellent 2022 season, so it's too early to panic despite the incredibly poor outing.