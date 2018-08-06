White Sox's Dylan Cease: Runs scoreless streak to 23 innings
Cease threw six scoreless innings for Double-A Birmingham on Saturday, striking out nine while allowing one hit and no walks.
Cease has been rolling for the Barons. He hasn't allowed a run in 23 consecutive innings and is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA over his last six starts.
