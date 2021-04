Cease and the White Sox won't play against the Royals on Saturday since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Cease was lined up to make his second start of the season Saturday after he allowed three runs in 4.2 innings during his 2021 debut Sunday. The White Sox haven't yet announced who will take the mound for Sunday's series finale against Kansas City, although Cease could be an option since the game was postponed several hours before the scheduled first pitch.