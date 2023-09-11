Cease will not make his scheduled start Monday against the Royals with the contest being postponed due to rain.
While Cease will not take the mound Monday, he will get the ball in the first game of the doubleheader that will be played Tuesday, and if he remains on regular rest he will still make two starts before the week comes to a close.
More News
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Another rocky outing•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Allows five runs in win•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Ambushed by A's•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Struggles versus Rockies•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: No run support in loss•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Nabs win despite seven free passes•