Cease allowed one run on two hits and five walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings for Double-A Birmingham on Friday.

Cease ran a scoreless streak to 24 innings before permitting a second-inning run. The 22-year-old right-hander has produced better results at Double-A than he did in his previous stop at High-A Winston-Salem, although command remains a weakness. He's up to a career-high 118 innings and is on schedule to reach Triple-A next season. If Cease avoids injury, he should be part of the White Sox's rotation in 2020.