White Sox's Dylan Cease: Scoreless streak ends
Cease allowed one run on two hits and five walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings for Double-A Birmingham on Friday.
Cease ran a scoreless streak to 24 innings before permitting a second-inning run. The 22-year-old right-hander has produced better results at Double-A than he did in his previous stop at High-A Winston-Salem, although command remains a weakness. He's up to a career-high 118 innings and is on schedule to reach Triple-A next season. If Cease avoids injury, he should be part of the White Sox's rotation in 2020.
More News
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Runs scoreless streak to 23 frames•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Dominant in Wednesday's win•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Promoted to Double-A•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Fans 12 in seven scoreless innings•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Assigned to minor-league camp•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Fans four in second spring start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...