White Sox's Dylan Cease: Sent to Triple-A
Cease was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.
This was inevitable, as Cease only logged 52.1 innings at Double-A and zero innings at Triple-A. He is Chicago's best healthy pitching prospect, and is expected to debut in the majors sometime this summer if he stays healthy.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...
-
Ranking best fantasy baseball team names
From 'Acuna Moncada' to 'Last Man Stanton,' this list is something to behold
-
Fantasy baseball bounce-back candidates
SportsLine data scientist John Bollman has revealed 10 2019 Fantasy baseball bounce-back c...
-
Top 10 prospects to stash (besides Vlad)
Midseason call-ups have gone a long way to securing Fantasy championships in recent seasons,...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are good across all formats, but these 30 have specific qualities that make the...