Cease (5-4) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings in a loss to the Cubs on Friday.

Cease had walked 12 batters in his last two starts (7.2 innings) entering Friday's game. He was able to cut down on the free passes in his regular-season finale, but Cease probably got too much of the strike zone as the Cubs teed off for homers in the second, third and fourth innings. The 24-year-old is in a bad way right now, though he could still be a weapon for the team during the postseason working in shorter spurts out of the bullpen.