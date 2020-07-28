Cease (0-1) took the loss against the Indians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader after allowing four runs on seven hits and zero walks while recording one strikeout over 2.1 innings.

The 24-year-old's first start of 2020 was one to forget, as he struggled with the strikezone and threw only 34 of his 64 pitches for strikes while also surrendering two home runs. Cease made his big-league debut last year and had 14 starts for the White Sox with a 5.79 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 81:35 K:BB over 73 innings, and his second season is off to a rocky start. Depending how Chicago orders its rotation coming out of the doubleheader, the right-hander's next outing could be Sunday in Kansas City or in the following days at Milwaukee.