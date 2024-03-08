Cease allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out five and walking none across three innings in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Brewers.
Cease threw 21 pitches in his second spring appearance and was regularly hitting 96 mph with his fastball, per Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times. The only run against him came on a solo home run, but he was otherwise sharp in the outing. Cease is set to start on Opening Day.
More News
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Starting Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Avoids arbitration with CWS•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Allows one run in tough-luck loss•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Twirls gem in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Quality start marred by home run•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Strikes out eight in win•