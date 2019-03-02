Cease will throw live batting practice Saturday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The White Sox shut down Cease in August last season after he reached his innings limit. Therefore, the team is bringing him along slowly this spring in advance of what will be a new career high in innings should be pitch into September. The organization's third-ranked prospect has not yet been scheduled for a start, though he expects to make his Cactus League debut Monday or Tuesday.

