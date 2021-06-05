Cease will start Sunday's series finale against Detroit, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander will be pitching on normal rest Sunday, and the White Sox will elect to start Carlos Rodon on Tuesday to give him additional rest. Across his last three starts, Cease has posted a 7.90 ERA and 1.76 WHIP in 13.2 innings.
