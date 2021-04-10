Cease will start Sunday's game against the Royals, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Cease was scheduled to start Saturday's matchup before it was rained out, but he'll still take the mound one day later for Sunday's series finale. Cease allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three in 4.2 innings during his season debut against the Angels on Sunday.
More News
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Saturday's game postponed•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Fails to finish fifth inning•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Enters season on high note•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Ups pitch count•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Strong in spring debut•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: First start scheduled•