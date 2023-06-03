Cease didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Tigers, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander took a shutout into the sixth inning before Zach McKinstry tripled to lead off the frame and scored on a Cease slider that was nowhere near the plate and got away from catcher Yasmani Grandal -- part of a bizarre contest that saw all three runs in the game score on wild pitches. Cease exited after 99 pitches (62 strikes), coming just short of his sixth quality start of the year. He'll take a 4.63 ERA and 74:32 K:BB through 68 innings into his next outing, likely to come at home next weekend against the Marlins.