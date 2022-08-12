Cease (12-5) allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Royals.

Cease took a tough-luck loss, as the only run he allowed came on a solo home run by Vinnie Pasquantino. Cease dominated the Royals lineup otherwise, racking up 19 swinging strikes across 94 total pitches. He's now allowed one or fewer earned runs in 14 consecutive starts, helping him maintain a stellar 1.96 ERA across 128.2 frames for the season.