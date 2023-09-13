Cease (7-7) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings against Kansas City. He struck out eight.

It was a step in the right direction for Cease, who'd struggled to a 9.30 ERA in his prior four starts (20.1 innings). While efficiency remains an issue for Cease (he needed 102 pitches to get through 5.1 innings Tuesday), his 10.81 K/9 ranks sixth-best in the league. Cease's ERA now sits at 4.87 with a 1.46 WHIP and 191:74 K:BB through 30 starts (159 innings) this season. He'll look to build on Tuesday's outing in his next start, currently scheduled for this weekend against the Twins.