Cease allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks while striking out eight across five innings Saturday against Boston. He did not factor into the decision.

Cease struggled to work efficiently as he needed 101 pitches to record 15 outs. However, he otherwise continued to showcase strong stuff, highlighted by 16 swinging strikes. Cease has now racked up at least eight strikeouts in all but one of his six starts this season and has maintained a 2.38 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP and a 47:13 K:BB across 34 innings.