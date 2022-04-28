Cease allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out nine across six innings Wednesday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Cease retired the first 13 batters he faced and did not allow a hit until the sixth inning. However, he did struggle a bit in his final frame, surrendering three hits and a walk while also throwing two wild pitches to account for his pair of earned runs. Nevertheless, it was a dominant outing for Cease, as he racked up 21 swinging strikes on 99 total pitches. He's now allowed two or fewer earned runs in three of his four appearances this season, which has translated to a 3.27 ERA and a 28:10 K:BB across 22 innings.