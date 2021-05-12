Cease allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings in Tuesday's win over the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

Cease had a rough second inning, which accounted for all three of his earned runs as well as three hits and a walk. However, he settled in from there and retired eight of the last 10 batters he faced. While Cease's overall box score doesn't stand out, he did continue to show swing-and-miss stuff by generating 20 swinging strikes on 97 total pitches. For the season, he now has a 2.80 ERA with a 47:17 K:BB across 35.1 innings. Cease lines up to make his next start Sunday against the Royals.