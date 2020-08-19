Cease (4-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Tigers. He allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while fanning three across 6.1 innings.

Cease gave up a solo home run to Jonathan Schoop, but he looked excellent in the mound aside from that minor mistake. Cease has now won each of his last four starts, posting three quality starts during that stretch and reducing his ERA to 3.16 after his first five outings. His next scheduled start is set for Aug. 23 on the road against the Cubs.