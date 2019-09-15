White Sox's Dylan Cease: Strong effort in no-decision
Cease didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Mariners, giving up one run on three hits and three walks over five innings while striking out five.
The young right-hander engaged in a pitching duel with Felix Hernandez, but Cease stumbled first by serving up a solo shot to Shed Long in the fifth inning. Walks (4.4 BB/9) and homers (2.0 HR/9) continue to be issues for the 23-year-old, but his upside is undeniable if he can sharpen his command. He'll take a 6.18 ERA and 73:33 K:BB through his first 67 big-league innings into his next start Friday in Detroit.
