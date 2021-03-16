Cease allowed one hit and struck out two over three scoreless innings in Monday's spring game against the Cubs.

On the day when manager Tony La Russa identified the top three starters in the rotation, Cease solidified his hold on the No. 4 spot with an impressive Cactus League debut. The right-hander worked on fixing mechanics during the offseason and early in camp and was pleased with the outcome. "There's always things that can be improved and work done. Threw my stuff in the zone, no walks. Made them put it in play. I'm happy with that. It's definitely encouraging," said Cease when speaking with Scott Merkin of MLB.com. The young starter, who has drawn raves from coaches and catchers alike during his bullpen sessions this spring, had a 4.01 ERA in 2020, which involved a bit of luck as Cease had a 6.35 FIP and .242 BABIP.