Cease allowed one hit and struck out two over three scoreless innings in Monday's spring game against the Cubs.

On the day when manager Tony La Russa identified the top three starters in the rotation, Cease solidified his hold on the No. 4 spot with an impressive Cactus League debut. The right-hander worked on fixing his mechanics during the offseason and early in camp, and he was pleased with the outcome. "There's always things that can be improved and worked on," Cease told Scott Merkin of MLB.com. "Threw my stuff in the zone, no walks. Made them put it in play. I'm happy with that. It's definitely encouraging." The young starter, who has drawn raves from coaches and catchers alike during his bullpen sessions this spring, had a 4.01 ERA in 2020, which involved a bit of luck, as Cease had a 6.35 FIP and .242 BABIP.