Cease (2-2) took the loss against Kansas City on Monday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out six batters over five-plus innings.

On paper, this looked like a good bounce-back opportunity for Cease, as KC entered the contest in the bottom third of the league in runs scored. However, the right-hander gave up a season-high seven earned runs, three of which crossed the plate after he departed. The White Sox bullpen can't be entirely blamed for that -- Cease allowed all three batters he faced in the sixth to reach base, handing over a bases-loaded, no-out situation. Cease was exceptional through four starts this season, posting a 2.01 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB. He's struggled since then, however, yielding 20 earned runs across 18 innings over his subsequent four starts. Things may not get any easier in his next outing, as he's tentatively lined up for a home matchup against the Astros.