Cease did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits with five walks over six innings in the loss against the Orioles. He struck out five.

Despite a strong start with a four-run lead in the first inning, Cease's command faltered as he allowed the Orioles to creep back into the game. A crucial error by Jake Burger in the fourth inning allowed Cedric Mullins to hit a base-clearing triple, and Cease's wild pitch in the sixth allowed Gunnar Henderson to tie the game at 4-4. Although the 27-year-old ace was relieved later in the inning and received a no-decision, his 2.02 ERA and impressive 29:12 K:BB reflect his status as a top pitcher. He looks to continue his dominance in his upcoming start against Tampa Bay.