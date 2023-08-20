Cease allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings, taking a no-decision versus the Rockies on Sunday.

Cease was in line for the loss before the White Sox rallied ahead in the eighth inning. He's failed to complete five innings twice over four starts in August, allowing 14 runs across 18.2 innings this month. For the season, Cease is at a 4.50 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 163:63 K:BB through 138 innings through 26 starts. He's projected to make his next appearance at home versus the Athletics.