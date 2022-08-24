Cease (12-6) took the loss Tuesday in Baltimore, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 innings.

Cease struggled with his command throughout the outing and tossed just 50 of his 93 pitches for strikes. Baltimore got off to a fast start against the righty as Ryan Mountcastle knocked a three-run homer in the first. Following the homer, Cease retired 13 of the next 14 batters he faced before the Orioles tacked on another run in the sixth. After allowing one earned run or fewer in 14 straight starts, Cease has allowed seven earned runs in 10.1 innings over his last two starts.