Cease (4-3) earned the win Sunday, allowing a run on three hits and three walks over five innings against Atlanta. He struck out six.

It was a strong bounce-back performance from Cease against a powerful Atlanta lineup after he allowed five runs on 11 hits to the Cardinals in his last start before the All-Star break. Overall, the 27-year-old right-hander has been solid of late, allowing two runs or fewer in six of his previous eight outings. Cease lowered his ERA to 4.18 with a 1.34 WHIP and 129:45 K:BB across 15 starts (81.1 innings) this season. He's tentatively lined up to face the Twins on the road in his next start.