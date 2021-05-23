Cease (2-1) took the loss Saturday against the Yankees after allowing five runs on five hits with six strikeouts and four walks across 4.1 innings.

The right-hander showcased his swing-and-miss stuff by generating 20 swinging strikes, but he was wild and New York was still able to find success. It's the first major blemish of the season for Cease, who hadn't surrendered more than three runs in any of his first eight starts. He'll carry a 3.18 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 56:24 K:BB into his next outing.