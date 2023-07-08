Cease allowed five runs on 11 hits over six innings in Friday's win over St. Louis. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision.

Cease coughed up five runs in the first three innings but turned in three shutout frames to end his outing. He tossed 107 pitches and forced 17 whiffs. While his command has been shaky at times throughout the season, Cease has posted an impressive 23:3 K:BB over his last three starts. His ERA jumped to 4.30 alongside a 123:42 K:BB across 102.2 frames.