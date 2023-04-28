Cease (2-1) took the loss Thursday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and two walks over four innings in a 14-5 loss against the Rays. He struck out three.

Cease had his worst start of the season against the first-place Rays. The right-hander has now lasted just four innings in each of his last two starts. On the bright side, the 27-year-old currently ranks eleventh in the league with 37 strikeouts. The fifth-year veteran is tentatively slated to face the Twins at home in his next appearance.