Cease (1-1) allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits with seven strikeouts and one walk across six innings while taking a loss against the Royals on Tuesday.

The Royals scored two unearned runs in the first, and that's all they would need to hand Cease the loss. He displayed better control in this outing than his first major league start, but Cease allowed more baserunners because of the eight hits he permitted. In two major league starts, Cease owns a 5.73 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 11 innings. Assuming he stays in the rotation, Cease will get another crack on the mound Sunday at the Rays.