White Sox's Dylan Cease: Takes third straight loss
Cease was saddled with the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings against the Twins on Friday.
Cease had one bad inning for a second straight start. Five days after the rookie allowed four runs to the Rays in the second inning, he allowed all five to the Twins in the same inning. And just like the Rays, Cease shut down the Twins for the next three innings. Command has been a common thread for Cease, who has walked 12 and ceded 22 hits over 21 innings. The right-hander will look for better results in his next start Thursday at home against the Mets.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...