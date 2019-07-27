Cease was saddled with the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings against the Twins on Friday.

Cease had one bad inning for a second straight start. Five days after the rookie allowed four runs to the Rays in the second inning, he allowed all five to the Twins in the same inning. And just like the Rays, Cease shut down the Twins for the next three innings. Command has been a common thread for Cease, who has walked 12 and ceded 22 hits over 21 innings. The right-hander will look for better results in his next start Thursday at home against the Mets.