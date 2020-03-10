Cease allowed three runs on four hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out three over three-plus innings in Monday's spring game against the Reds.

Cease's third spring start was not like his first two. The same issues he had last season -- command, walks, one bad inning -- resurfaced for the first time this spring. He lost command during a two-run third inning when the right-hander walked three and hit a batter. Just 36 of his 64 pitches landed in the zone.