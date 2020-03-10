White Sox's Dylan Cease: Third time no charm
Cease allowed three runs on four hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out three over three-plus innings in Monday's spring game against the Reds.
Cease's third spring start was not like his first two. The same issues he had last season -- command, walks, one bad inning -- resurfaced for the first time this spring. He lost command during a two-run third inning when the right-hander walked three and hit a batter. Just 36 of his 64 pitches landed in the zone.
More News
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Nice second start•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Promising spring debut•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Reduces front-side rotation•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Diagnosed with mild strain•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Done for season•
-
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Diagnosed with hamstring strain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Verlander Injury: Out of the Big Four?
Justin Verlander was part of the Big Four at starting pitcher, but his lat injury changes that....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Reyes
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...