Cease (13-6) pitched a complete-game shutout Saturday versus the Twins, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out seven in nine innings.

Cease came within an out of a no-hitter before Luis Arraez broke it up with a single. It was still an excellent performance and the second shutout of Cease's career, as well as his best outing of 2022. The right-hander entered Saturday without a win in his last four starts. He was also fairly efficient in this gem, throwing 68 of 103 pitches for strikes while racking up 14 whiffs. He now has a 2.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 197:64 K:BB through 156 innings across 27 starts in what could be a Cy Young campaign. Cease is projected for a favorable road start in Oakland next week.