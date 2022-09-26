Cease allowed four hits and three walks while striking out five in six scoreless innings during Sunday's loss to the Tigers. He didn't factor into the decision.

Although Cease was in line for the win when he exited Sunday's matchup, he didn't get much support from the White Sox's offense and was forced to settle for a second consecutive no-decision. The right-hander has been dominant since the start of September, posting a 1.13 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 32 innings over five starts. He projects to make his nest start on the road against San Diego on Saturday.