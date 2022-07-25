Cease (10-4) allowed seven hits and a walk over six scoreless innings Sunday, striking out four and earning a win over the Guardians.

Despite putting eight runners on base, Cease turned in his third straight scoreless appearance. He's allowed one or fewer earned runs in eight consecutive starts, posting a terrific 0.57 ERA and 65:16 K:BB during that stretch. He lowered his season ERA to 2.03 through 110.2 frames. Cease is lined up to face the Athletics at home next weekend.