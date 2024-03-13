The Rangers and White Sox have engaged in trade discussions regarding Cease, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

With Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle and Max Scherzer all set to miss the first portion of the season, trading for Cease would go a long way in bolstering the Rangers' rotation depth to start the new campaign. The White Sox have reportedly sent numerous scouts to Rangers camp over the past week, indicating that trade discussions may be getting more serious, but Chicago may still opt to send Cease to the Yankees, who have checked in on his availability.