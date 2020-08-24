Cease (4-2) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings to take the loss Sunday against the Cubs.

Cease turned in another strong outing, but was outdueled by Yu Darvish. The only runs he surrendered came on a two-run home run by Kyle Schwarber in the sixth inning. Cease continued to experience control problems that have popped up in several starts this season, as he now has multiple walks in three of his six outings. Still, he's limited hard contact well and has been able to maintain a 3.13 ERA across 31.2 innings as a result. His next turn through the rotation is currently penciled in for Saturday against Kansas City.