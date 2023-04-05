Cease said he was under the weather during his start Wednesday against the Giants, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Cease told reporters that he didn't sleep well Tuesday night because of a mild illness and overcompensated with caffeine in the leadup to his afternoon outing on the South Side of Chicago. He issued five walks but gave up only one hit and struck out eight batters en route to a gutty victory versus San Francisco. The 27-year-old should be fully rested by his next scheduled turn in the White Sox rotation Monday against the Twins.