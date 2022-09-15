Cease (14-7) was tagged with the loss after he pitched five innings, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight against the Rockies on Wednesday.

Cease wasn't the best version of himself Wednesday, allowing two runs to score in the second frame before a C.J. Cron single in the fifth inning drove in the final run on his line. The 26-year-old came into the contest having given up just two runs over 23 innings in his last three starts combined, but Wednesday's outing ended his quality start streak at three outings. That being said, Cease still owns an awfully impressive 2.16 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with an eye popping 214 punchouts over 167 innings in 29 starts this season.