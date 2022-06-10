Cease (4-3) allowed six runs (none earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out eight across 4.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Dodgers.

Cease worked four scoreless innings, though things unraveled in his final frame. He got into a jam on his own but wasn't helped by an error committed by third base Jake Burger (leg). After the miscue, Cease allowed two doubles, a walk and an infield single prior to being yanked. While he worked around a lack of control in recent starts, Cease has now surrendered 14 free passes across his last 16.1 frames. Given that all the runs he surrendered were unearned, Cease still owns a 3.14 ERA with an 89:33 K:BB across 63 innings on the season.